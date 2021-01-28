Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $167.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

