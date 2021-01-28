Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $163.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.40 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Exterran during the third quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.