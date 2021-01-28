Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $86.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.16 million. InterDigital reported sales of $102.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $354.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.36 million to $355.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.94 million, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $371.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 191.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

