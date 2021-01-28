Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.21). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of LAC opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.