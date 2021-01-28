Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $350.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.20 million and the highest is $362.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $379.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.