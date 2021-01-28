Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report sales of $328.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

