Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $156.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.13 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $624.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.