Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $42.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.18 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $72.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $74.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.43 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -119.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

