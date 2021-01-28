Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

NYSE FBHS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

