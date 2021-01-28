Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $284.44 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.76.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

