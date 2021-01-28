Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Lincoln National stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

