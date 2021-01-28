Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $79.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.06 million and the highest is $84.96 million. NewAge reported sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $268.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.