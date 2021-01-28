Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies posted earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

WISA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

WISA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

