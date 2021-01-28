Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $203.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $198.87 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $268.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $784.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

