Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.97 Million

Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $359.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.49 million and the highest is $360.44 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $399.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

