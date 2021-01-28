Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $302.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.46 million. NuVasive posted sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NuVasive by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the period.

NUVA stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

