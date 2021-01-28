Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $250.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.21 million and the lowest is $247.94 million. PRA Group posted sales of $269.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

