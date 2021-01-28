Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,786 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Zai Lab worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

