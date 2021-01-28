Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.