Zalando’s (ZLDSF) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $107.50 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

