Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Tops $20.92 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

