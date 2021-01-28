ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.98 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $70,257.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00252803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,101,685 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

