Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,937.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.47 or 0.04178414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00405607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.01229366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00527742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00423987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00263234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.