Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,042.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.87 or 0.03949120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 654.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00406452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.01217468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00514506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00406751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00252360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00023279 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.