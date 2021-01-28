ZCore (ZCR) Price Up 34% Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $633,287.98 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,689,954 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

