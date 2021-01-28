Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $391.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.34 and its 200-day moving average is $318.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.