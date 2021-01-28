ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $205,452.25 and $163,244.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007550 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

