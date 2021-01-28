Zen Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $402.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00534244 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00186183 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 496.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003000 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.