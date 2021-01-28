Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.