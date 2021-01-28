Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Tops $11,109.96

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $11,109.96 and $167.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.