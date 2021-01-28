ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $642,499.56 and $7,260.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00179764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

