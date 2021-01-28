Zero Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $99,056.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00258127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00108114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,586,553 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

