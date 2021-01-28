ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.14 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

