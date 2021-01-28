Zetacoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,979.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $97,402.36 and approximately $4,979.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.01203768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00512861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,341,100 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

