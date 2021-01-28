ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $419,175.73 and approximately $17,814.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
