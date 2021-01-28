ZIMBOCASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,184.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $25,184.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,414 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

