Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

