Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $152.60 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 953.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

