ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 11.1%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.77. 6,405,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,096,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $807.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

