ZPER Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 122.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZPER has a market cap of $304,531.98 and $3.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

