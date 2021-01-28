ZrCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,485.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $58,485.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

