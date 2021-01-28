ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.96. ZTE shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTE Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.