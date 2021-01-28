ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 4,492,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,516,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,249,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

