ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 4,492,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,516,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,249,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.