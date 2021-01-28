ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $659,781.68 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

