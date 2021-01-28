Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 over the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Zuora has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

