Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 64,500 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of Profound Medical worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $329,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $520.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

