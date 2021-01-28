Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Acacia Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth about $9,044,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $114.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

