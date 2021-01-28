Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

