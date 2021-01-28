Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.