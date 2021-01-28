Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

